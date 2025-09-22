Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Systematized supremacy: The consequences of blind faith in technology

By Tactical Tech
“[F]ocusing exclusively on technology in Israel’s committing of genocide in Gaza, or any war ..., could risk a major mistake: absolving the perpetrators’ responsibility for crimes they commit using technology.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
