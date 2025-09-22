Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Industry Requirements Could Disrupt Abusive Armed Groups’ Trade in Gold

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to a grinding mill at a mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, April 29, 2023. © 2023 Matias Delacroix Deep in the forest in Venezuela’s Bolivar state, residents live in fear of horrific violence at the hands of armed groups involved in the illicit gold trade. During a 2020 investigation, a 17-year-old boy told Human Rights Watch how he witnessed members of a Venezuelan armed group amputating both hands of a miner they accused of stealing gold. Summary executions and forced child labor by armed groups is still happening…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
