Cameroon: Authorities must release 36 protesters arbitrarily detained for five years amid crackdown on human rights

By Amnesty International
The Cameroonian authorities must immediately release 36 opposition supporters arbitrarily detained for five years for exercising their right to peaceful assembly and put an end to arbitrary detention in the country, Amnesty International said on the fifth anniversary of their arrest. On 22 September 2020, over 500 people were arbitrarily arrested for participating in peaceful


© Amnesty International -
