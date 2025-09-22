Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Political Prisoners Cut Off from the World

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and relatives of prisoners release balloons calling for the freedom of political prisoners, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 14, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Dozens of political prisoners in Venezuela have been held incommunicado for weeks, months, and some for over a year.The lack of communication and denial of visits has become a form of torture, inflicting suffering not only on those behind bars but also on their loved ones.Foreign governments should use regional and international forums to press for political prisoners’ rights, including ending…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
