Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Surge in Arrests of Journalists, Media Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Local newspapers at a street stall in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Soteras (Nairobi) – Ethiopian security forces have arbitrarily arrested several journalists and media professionals since August 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should end their harassment of independent journalists and immediately release all those detained for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.“The Ethiopian authorities’ renewed efforts to muzzle independent reporting are all about preventing public scrutiny of the…


© Human Rights Watch -
