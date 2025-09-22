Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do TikTok ‘anti-inflammatory diets’ really work?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
“Cut out all dairy. Ditch gluten. Never touch sugar again.” More than 20 million people have watched TikTok videos listing these kinds of rules under the banner of “anti-inflammatory diets.”

The promise is simple: avoid entire food groups and you’ll lose weight, banish bloating and transform your health.



But while the idea of eating to reduce inflammation has a scientific foundation, the social…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should the Optus chief quit? These 5 fixes would do far more to stop another 000 failure
~ CT scanners secretly waste more energy than used by a typical household – but there’s a fix
~ Alexis Wright has revitalised Australian literature, but a new book by a ‘superfan’ overlooks an important aspect of her work
~ The thousand-year story of how the fork crossed Europe, and onto your plate today
~ Parts of NZ could be heading into a wetter summer – a blessing in disguise for allergy sufferers
~ Criticisms against Spotify keep mounting. Luckily there are alternatives
~ To save in-person lectures, unis need to provide lessons worth showing up for
~ Is Benjamin Netanyahu on a mission to realise a Greater Israel?
~ Should we scrap private health insurance rebates and direct the funding to public hospitals?
~ New research shows Black Summer’s megafires left lasting scars far beyond property damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter