Human Rights Observatory

Should the Optus chief quit? These 5 fixes would do far more to stop another 000 failure

By Helen Bird, Industry Fellow, Corporate Governance & Senior Lecturer, Swinburne Law School, Swinburne University of Technology
It may be tempting to call for the chief executive to be sacked, but it would only let Optus off the hook. This is how to really hold them to account this time.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
