Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Optus Triple Zero outage has left multiple people dead. A telecommunications expert explains what went wrong – and how to fix it

By Mark A Gregory, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University
Multiple people have died after a botched Optus network upgrade on Thursday prevented around 600 emergency calls to Triple Zero across Australia.

The deaths currently linked to the outage – which Optus only revealed to the public, emergency services and state/territory leaders on Friday evening at a press conference – include two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parts of NZ could be heading into a wetter summer – a blessing in disguise for allergy sufferers
~ Criticisms against Spotify keep mounting. Luckily there are alternatives
~ To save in-person lectures, unis need to provide lessons worth showing up for
~ Is Benjamin Netanyahu on a mission to realise a Greater Israel?
~ Should we scrap private health insurance rebates and direct the funding to public hospitals?
~ New research shows Black Summer’s megafires left lasting scars far beyond property damage
~ With 2035 emissions targets set, what Australia does next will help shape global efforts to keep 1.5°C alive
~ Expressing strong opinions can put your job at risk. Clearer laws would help
~ The Liberal Party is riven with disagreements and discontent. Can it survive?
~ Your say: week beginning September 22
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter