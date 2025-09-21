Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To save in-person lectures, unis need to provide lessons worth showing up for

By Hugh Gundlach, Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
In-person lectures have been a staple of university learning for centuries. But they are going out of style in an age of TED Talks and Tiktoks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
