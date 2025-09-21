New research shows Black Summer’s megafires left lasting scars far beyond property damage
By Sonia Akter, Associate Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The study found poorer communities, renters and women carried the heaviest burdens long after the Black Summer fires were put out.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 21, 2025