Human Rights Observatory

What the WTO’s deal to curb fisheries subsidies means and what it could achieve

By Daniel Skerritt, Affiliated Researcher, Fisheries Economics Research Unit, University of British Columbia
Rashid Sumaila, Director & Professor, Fisheries Economics Research Unit, University of British Columbia
After nearly 25 years of negotiations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) finally has its first legally binding agreement to tackle government fisheries subsidies. After two-thirds of WTO members ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, the deal has entered into force. It marks a long-overdue step toward addressing the role harmful fisheries subsidies play in overfishing.

Fisheries subsidies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
