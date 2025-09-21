Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia formally recognises Palestine, as Albanese begins US visit

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government on Sunday formally recognised Palestine as an independent state.

Prime Minister Anothony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a statement said that Sunday’s recognition, “alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution”.

The declaration came as Albanese began his United States visit for leaders week at the United Nations in New York.

The prospect of a formal meeting with United States President Donald Trump remained up in the air when Albanese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
