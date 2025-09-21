Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia’s two bids at democracy have failed: what it will take to succeed

By Terefe Gebreyesus, Lecturer, Griffith University
Ethiopia has attempted to transition to democracy twice. First in 1991, when a new government overthrew a dictatorial military regime. Second in 2018, when Abiy Ahmed took over as prime minister after protests against a repressive government.

In both attempts, there was optimism and excitement.…The Conversation


Read complete article

