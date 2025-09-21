Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria scores well on electricity reform rankings, but power supply isn’t affordable and reliable. Here’s why

By Taiwo Hassan Odugbemi, Lecturer in Economics, University of Abuja
Nigeria’s electricity sector remains fragile. About 85 million Nigerians (43% of the population) lack access to grid electricity. This is one of the biggest energy access gaps in the world.

Generation capacity is roughly 12,000MW–13,500MW, but far less power is actually delivered. In 2023, Nigeria generated 4,500MWThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia’s two bids at democracy have failed: what it will take to succeed
~ Deepfakes and South African law: remedies on paper, gaps in practice
~ Why are girls in South Punjab, Pakistan, still being married off before the age of 15?
~ Caribbean athletes shine at the 2025 World Athletics Championships
~ Caribbean athletes shine at the 2005 World Athletics Championships
~ From statelessness to digital voicelessness: How anti-immigrant disinformation targets the Rohingya in online spaces
~ Optus Triple Zero outage has left 4 people dead. A telecommunications expert explains what went wrong – and how to fix it
~ Optus Triple Zero outage has left 3 people dead. A telecommunications expert explains what went wrong – and how to fix it
~ Why Jimmy Kimmel’s First Amendment rights weren’t violated – but ABC’s would be protected if it stood up to the FCC and Trump
~ Israel/OPT: US sixth veto of resolution on ceasefire, hostage release is a greenlight for Israel’s campaign of annihilation in Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter