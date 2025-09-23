Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are girls in South Punjab, Pakistan, still being married off before the age of 15?

By Mahpara Zulqadar
In May 2025, Pakistan introduced a new bill setting 18 as the legal marriage age which aims to tackle Pakistan's child marriage problem. However, questions remain whether the law will be effective.


