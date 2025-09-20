Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From statelessness to digital voicelessness: How anti-immigrant disinformation targets the Rohingya in online spaces

By Zulker Naeen
In South Asia’s digital sphere, the Rohingya crisis is less about refugees and more about the stories told about them — stories shaped by propaganda, hate, and cross-border misinformation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
