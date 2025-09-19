Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: US sixth veto of resolution on ceasefire, hostage release is a greenlight for Israel’s campaign of annihilation in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Responding to the US veto of a UN Security Council draft resolution that would have demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and ensuring its safe distribution, and immediate unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, Amnesty […] The post Israel/OPT: US sixth veto of resolution on ceasefire, hostage release is a greenlight for Israel’s campaign of annihilation in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Judge Blocks Expulsion of Guatemalan Children
~ Hepatitis B shot for newborns has nearly eliminated childhood infections with this virus in the US
~ Chimpanzees ingest more than the equivalent of one alcoholic drink a day – new research
~ Intervision: Russia’s bid to rival Eurovision song contest – but with more conservative values
~ Lasting relief from depression after magic-mushroom treatment – new study
~ Poor sleep may nudge the brain toward dementia, researchers find
~ How farmers are finding greener ways to produce food, from East Anglia to Andhra Pradesh in India
~ How workplace bullying can affect your personality
~ A violent dystopian thriller, KPop Demon Hunters and an updated Ibsen play: what to see this week
~ Robert Redford: ten great films from a brilliant career
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter