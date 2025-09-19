Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Judge Blocks Expulsion of Guatemalan Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Deported children, along with their parents, sit in a migration office after being processed by staff of the Guatemalan Immigration Institute after arriving on deportation flights from the United States and Mexico, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, January 23, 2024. © 2024 Cristina Chiquin/Reuters On September 18, a federal judge in Washington, DC issued a preliminary injunction blocking the removal of unaccompanied Guatemalan children, at least 76 of whom the Trump administration attempted to summarily expel in the middle of the night last month.On the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
