Hepatitis B shot for newborns has nearly eliminated childhood infections with this virus in the US

By David Higgins, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Before universal vaccination for hepatitis B began in 1991, 18,000 children contracted the virus by age 10 each year, and most of them developed chronic illness and liver damage. Vaccination reduced those infections by 95%.The Conversation


