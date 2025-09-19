Tolerance.ca
Intervision: Russia’s bid to rival Eurovision song contest – but with more conservative values

By Vitaly Kazakov, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Manchester
If you were to read this: “Unity through music: top artists from across the globe come together on one stage to inspire and unite millions” you could be forgiven for thinking it’s an advertising blurb for next year’s Eurovision. But it isn’t. On the contrary, it’s the slogan for this year’s Intervision song contest, which takes place in Moscow on September 20.

Intervision was initially conceived during the cold war as a "counterweight"…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
