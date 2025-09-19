Tolerance.ca
Lasting relief from depression after magic-mushroom treatment – new study

By Petri Kajonius, Associate Professor, Personality Psychology, Lund University
Two-thirds of people who underwent psilocybin-assisted therapy remained free from depression five years later, according to recent research that offers the first long-term glimpse into the lasting power of psychedelic treatment.

The findings, published by researchers at Ohio State University and Johns Hopkins University, followed up participants from a study published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
