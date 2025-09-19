How workplace bullying can affect your personality
By Samuel Farley, Senior Lecturer in Work Psychology, University of Sheffield
David Hughes, Lecturer in Organisational Psychology, University of Manchester
Karen Niven, Professor of Organisational Psychology, University of Sheffield
Sadly, most people will come across a workplace bully at some point. Unwarranted criticism, ostracism, personal insults, and verbal or physical threats are just some of the tools in the bully’s locker. Over time, the target of bullying can find it increasingly difficult to defend themselves from this behaviour.
Bullying undermines productive workplaces, and can damage the reputations of both the…
- Friday, September 19, 2025