Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk’s speech to far-right rally should have us all thinking about the power social media companies hold over our democracies

By Verena K. Brändle, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Elon Musk seems to enjoy awkward surprise appearances. Joining a far-right rally in London via livestream, he demanded the “dissolution” of the British parliament, falsely linked immigration to violence, and warned that the only option for protesters was to “fight back” or “die”.

He…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
