Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Media Workers Sentenced to Prison in Flawed Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kloop Media sign in the office of Kloop Media Public Foundation.  © 2025 RFE/RL (Bishkek) – A Kyrgyz court on September 17, 2025, convicted two former media workers on charges of “public calls for mass unrest”, Human Rights Watch said today. Joomart Duulatov and Aleksandr Aleksandrov, from the independent investigative outlet Kloop, were each sentenced to five years in prison. Two of Kloop’s accountants who were also convicted on the same charges were sentenced to three years of probation, meaning they will not serve jail time.Aleksandrov and Duulatov…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
