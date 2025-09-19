Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The nuance of flags – why one symbol can have many meanings

By John Byrom, Associate Dean, School of Management, University of Liverpool
Across England, flags are visible like never before. They are being hoisted on lamp-posts. Hastily painted representations of the St George’s flag, typically little more than a couple of red lines painted on an available white background, are popping up on mini-roundabouts and other surfaces.

For some, this impromptu flagging of England’s streets is a celebration of patriotism. For others, it’s a far-right, borderline-racist provocation. In 2012, a survey by the thinktank British Future found that around a quarter of the English consider their flag to be racist, presumably as a result…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
