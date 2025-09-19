Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The tech prosperity deal is huge. But will the UK reap the benefits?

By Richard Whittle, University Fellow in AI and Human Decision Making, University of Salford
The much-lauded UK-US tech deal landed to coincide with President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK. It has been dubbed the “tech prosperity deal”, but who, exactly, is set to prosper? After all, the deal will make the UK more reliant on US tech and may hasten the embedding of US artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the UK economy.

Having said all that, it is a significant investment by a variety of US firms in the UK. Headline announcements include a £10…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
