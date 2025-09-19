Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of flies keep landing on North Sea oil rigs then taking off a few hours later – here’s why

By Toby Doyle, Research Associate, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
Eva Jimenez-Guri, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
On a North Sea oil rig several years ago, an engineer noticed a strange phenomenon. A cloud of insects would descend from the sky and land on the upper reaches of the platform.

There were thousands of them, carpeting the superstructure and barely moving. They would sit there for a few hours, then suddenly they would all rise up into the sky and fly off again.

The engineer, whose name was Craig Hannah, was also a keen naturalist and photographer. He saw the same thing happening repeatedly and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
