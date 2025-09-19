Thousands of flies keep landing on North Sea oil rigs then taking off a few hours later – here’s why
By Toby Doyle, Research Associate, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
Eva Jimenez-Guri, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
On a North Sea oil rig several years ago, an engineer noticed a strange phenomenon. A cloud of insects would descend from the sky and land on the upper reaches of the platform.
There were thousands of them, carpeting the superstructure and barely moving. They would sit there for a few hours, then suddenly they would all rise up into the sky and fly off again.
The engineer, whose name was Craig Hannah, was also a keen naturalist and photographer. He saw the same thing happening repeatedly and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 19, 2025