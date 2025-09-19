Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US touts collaborative plan to tackle Mexico’s drug cartels – but initiative is met with denial and mistrust south of the border

By Aileen Teague, Assistant Professor, Department of International Affairs, Texas A&M University
A new plan to dismantle cartel-run drug-smuggling corridors along the U.S. southern border was announced by the U.S. administration in mid-August 2025 to great fanfare.

Project Portero” will see the Drug Enforcement Administration collaborate with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
