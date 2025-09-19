Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sourdough and submission in the name of God: How tradwife content fuses femininity with anti-feminist ideas

By Arie Perliger, Director of Security Studies and Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, UMass Lowell
Catherine Jarry, Doctoral Student in Criminology and Criminal Justice, UMass Lowell
When people think about online misogyny, they probably envision forums and video game chat rooms filled with young men using lewd language, promoting sexist stereotypes and longing for the good old days when women “knew” their place. Arguably the most popular anti-feminist content today, though, is produced by women: tradwives.

The term “tradwife” is an abbreviation of “traditional wife” – often portrayed on these platforms as a white, married,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
