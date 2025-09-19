Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New website tracks how Pennsylvania’s $2.2B in opioid settlement funds is being spent

By Jonathan Larsen, Legal Technology Manager, Beasley School of Law Center for Public Health Law Research, Temple University
Amy Yeung, Research Data Analyst, Penn State
Dennis Scanlon, Professor of Health Policy and Administration, Penn State
Renee Cloutier, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is due to receive US$2.2 billion dollars from the national opioid settlements, and a new database shows the public where that money is going.

Starting in 2021, a national, bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, including now-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, reached settlements with opioid manufacturers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
