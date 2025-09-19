Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear in your backyard? Tiny reactors could one day power towns and campuses – but community input will be key

By Aditi Verma, Assistant Professor of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences, University of Michigan
You might imagine nuclear power plants as behemoth facilities spanning hundreds of acres. Nuclear microreactors, by contrast, could sit on land the size of a football field and power a whole town.

However, after decades of fraught relationships between the nuclear industry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
