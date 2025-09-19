Naming and categorizing objects is part of how young kids develop executive function skills – new research
By Aaron Buss, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee
Alexis McCraw, Ph.D. Student in Experimental Psychology, University of Tennessee
Kids with good executive function tend to grow up to be financially stable, healthy, productive adults. Past attempts to teach these skills have flopped. New brain research on language may change that.
- Friday, September 19, 2025