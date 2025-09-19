Tolerance.ca
South African men may now take their wife’s surname – why traditional leaders are upset

By Anthony Diala, Professor of African legal pluralism and Director, Centre for Legal Integration in Africa, University of the Western Cape
A unanimous Constitutional Court ruling has sparked fierce controversy by affirming the right of South African men to adopt their wives’ surnames if they wish to.

It emerged from a lawsuit against the Department of Home Affairs by Henry van der Merwe, who was denied the legal right to take the surname of his wife, Jana Jordaan, and Andreas Nicolas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
