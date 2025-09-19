Tolerance.ca
Trump, Charles and Starmer: a successful state visit steadies an uncertain premiership

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Donald Trump’s first state visit to the UK, in June 2019, was an attempt by the British government to try to forestall the threat of Trumpism, a set of ideas and style of leadership that were not, in the end, embedded. The unprecedented second state visit of September 2025 has been an attempt to accommodate the second Trump administration – one already much more purposeful and consequential.

In one respect, the two visits are complementary: they feature an imperturbable president entreated by beleaguered prime ministers. Theresa May was humiliated…The Conversation


© The Conversation
