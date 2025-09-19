Tolerance.ca
Rwanda: Authorities must immediately release Victoire Ingabire

By Amnesty International
Rwandan authorities must immediately release opposition politician and president of Development and Liberty for All (DALFA-Umurinzi) political party, Victoire Ingabire, Amnesty International said today. The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) has linked her arrest in June to alleged subversion for communicating with nine others who were arrested October and December 2021 and are facing charges of […] The post Rwanda: Authorities must immediately release Victoire Ingabire appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


