Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Caribbean classrooms become seedbeds for conflict resolution?

By Kwasi Cudjoe
Teachers may change, ministers of education may rotate, but the school bell keeps ringing. This consistency makes the classroom one of the most strategic sites for planting seeds of peace.


© Global Voices -
More
