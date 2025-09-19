Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protection of Athletes Advances in Japan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese high jumper Tomohiro Shinno participates in the 60th Palio Citta della Quercia, in Rovereto, Italy, September 3, 2024. © 2024 Roberto Tommasini/NurPhoto via AP Photo The Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) issued a Human Rights Policy and an Integrity Code of Conduct on August 26, 2025, ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which opened on September 13.Abuse against men, women, and even children in Japanese sports has long been prevalent. The release of the policy and the code of conduct comes two months after Japan’s parliament…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Authorities must immediately release Victoire Ingabire
~ Can Caribbean classrooms become seedbeds for conflict resolution?
~ How I tracked the biggest hidden sources of forever chemical pollution in our rivers – new study
~ Immigration Detention Ends in Provincial Jails Across Canada
~ The Lady from the Sea: a fierce play that shies from the wonderful unknowability of Henrik Ibsen’s original
~ Bill Shorten ‘re-imagines universities’, with specialist institutions and bespoke degrees
~ Niger activist Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba fights to make so-called ‘fifth wives’ heard
~ EU’s New India Strategy Overlooks Modi’s Repression
~ New entanglement breakthrough links cores of atoms, brings quantum computers closer
~ Wealthy, whiny and wildly tone deaf: Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir exemplifies ‘priv-lit’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter