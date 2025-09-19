Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How I tracked the biggest hidden sources of forever chemical pollution in our rivers – new study

By Patrick Byrne, Professor of Water Science, Liverpool John Moores University
New research shows that the biggest sources of forever chemicals are rooted in the past – old landfills, waste sites or historic industrial use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
