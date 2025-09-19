Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immigration Detention Ends in Provincial Jails Across Canada

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Human Rights Watch In a major victory for migrant and refugee rights, on September 14, Ontario became the last province in Canada to block the Canada Border Services Agency from using provincial jails to incarcerate migrants and asylum seekers on administrative grounds. The border agency said that “as of September 15, there are no people detained in a provincial correctional facility.”Ontario historically had the largest number of immigration detainees in provincial jails, and scrutiny intensified after a 2023 coroner’s inquest into the 2015 death of Abdurahman…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Lady from the Sea: a fierce play that shies from the wonderful unknowability of Henrik Ibsen’s original
~ Bill Shorten ‘re-imagines universities’, with specialist institutions and bespoke degrees
~ Niger activist Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba fights to make so-called ‘fifth wives’ heard
~ EU’s New India Strategy Overlooks Modi’s Repression
~ New entanglement breakthrough links cores of atoms, brings quantum computers closer
~ Wealthy, whiny and wildly tone deaf: Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir exemplifies ‘priv-lit’
~ 7 things we can do today to meet Australia’s new climate goal
~ Hollywood is suing yet another AI company. But there may be a better way to solve copyright conflicts
~ Fewer friends, more time stress: the essential charts from this year’s HILDA survey
~ 5 new Australian publishers are making defiant, weird, grass-roots books
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter