Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Lady from the Sea: a fierce play that shies from the wonderful unknowability of Henrik Ibsen’s original

By Dan Rebellato, Professor of Contemporary Theatre in the Department of Drama, Theatre and Dance Creative Writing and Practice-based Research, Royal Holloway University of London
Ellida is a woman with a past who is called between the wildness of the sea and the calm respectability of family life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bill Shorten ‘re-imagines universities’, with specialist institutions and bespoke degrees
~ Niger activist Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba fights to make so-called ‘fifth wives’ heard
~ EU’s New India Strategy Overlooks Modi’s Repression
~ New entanglement breakthrough links cores of atoms, brings quantum computers closer
~ Wealthy, whiny and wildly tone deaf: Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir exemplifies ‘priv-lit’
~ 7 things we can do today to meet Australia’s new climate goal
~ Hollywood is suing yet another AI company. But there may be a better way to solve copyright conflicts
~ Fewer friends, more time stress: the essential charts from this year’s HILDA survey
~ 5 new Australian publishers are making defiant, weird, grass-roots books
~ Most donor-conceived children are told about their origins, but many parents wish they had more support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter