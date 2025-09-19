Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger activist Ibrahim Oumarou Yacouba fights to make so-called ‘fifth wives’ heard

By Laura
Some communities experience social and economic discrimination. Such is the case for the Wahaya, women whose parents often sell them at a young age to join households as “fifth wives.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
