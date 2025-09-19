Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU’s New India Strategy Overlooks Modi’s Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (center left) and the College of European Commissioners with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian officials in New Delhi, February 27, 2025. © 2025 EU Commission The European Union unveiled its “New Strategic EU-India Agenda” this week, setting out a range of areas for closer bilateral cooperation. The document hails India as the “world’s largest democracy” and a “like-minded and trusted partner,” but deliberately overlooks India’s deepening human rights crisis.Strengthening EU-India trade, economic, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
