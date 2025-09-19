Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hollywood is suing yet another AI company. But there may be a better way to solve copyright conflicts

By Wellett Potter, Lecturer in Law, University of New England
This week Disney, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery jointly sued MiniMax, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company, over alleged copyright infringement.

The three Hollywood media giants allege MiniMax (which operates Hailuo AI and is reportedly valued…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
