Human Rights Observatory

Fewer friends, more time stress: the essential charts from this year’s HILDA survey

By Inga Lass, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Ferdi Botha, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Kyle Peyton, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Co-Director, HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Every year, one of Australia’s biggest longitudinal surveys provides a range of insights on how the nation is changing.

The Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey, released today, reveals trends on a wide range of aspects of life in Australia, including household relationships, income, health and wellbeing.

HILDA has been following the same people every year since 2001, with about 16,000 respondents in…The Conversation


