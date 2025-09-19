Tolerance.ca
Most donor-conceived children are told about their origins, but many parents wish they had more support

By Karyn Anderson, Research Fellow in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Cynthia Farquhar, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
It is generally recommended to tell children they were conceived with a donor. Knowledge of origins gives a stronger sense of identity and better wellbeing.The Conversation


© The Conversation
