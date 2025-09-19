Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political witch hunts and blacklists: Donald Trump and the new era of McCarthyism

By Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
Frank Mols, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, The University of Queensland
Gail Crimmins, Associate professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
A modern-day political inquisition is unfolding in “digital town squares” across the United States. The slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk has become a focal point for a coordinated campaign of silencing critics that chillingly echoes one of the darkest chapters in American history.

Individuals who have publicly criticised Kirk or made perceived insensitive comments regarding his death are being threatened, fired or doxed.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
