Human Rights Observatory

Does ASMR really help with anxiety? A psychology expert explains the evidence

By Daniel Shepherd, Associate Professor of Psychology, Auckland University of Technology
Most of us have experienced tingling or “goosebumps” at some point, especially when we feel a strong positive emotion such as awe or excitement.

But some people have this response when they listen to certain sounds. Online videos which feature sounds of people whispering, crackling packets, and brushing or combing a microphone are all geared towards making you feel this positive tingle – the autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR.

Not everyone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
