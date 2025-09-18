Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ceremonial sword and ‘beating the retreat’: decoding the rituals of Donald Trump’s state visit

By Francesca Jackson, PhD candidate, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
State visits are always grand occasions, but Donald Trump’s second was unprecedented in terms of scale and spectacle. The president was treated to the most impressive ceremonial welcome ever laid on for any head of state.

After enjoying a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle with the king, queen and prince and princess of Wales, the president was greeted by the largest guard of honour ever, comprising 1,300 troops and 120 horses. A lunch, private tour of St George’s Chapel and a Red Arrows flypast followed, before the day culminated in a lavish white-tie state banquet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump state visit: behind talk of harmony there are notes of discord
~ Kate Sheppard’s kitchen: an old recipe sheds new light on the feminist pioneer’s life
~ 1 in 3 Australians in their late 60s are still working, new HILDA survey shows
~ Australians are losing more of their income to tax than in decades, new report shows
~ Australians are in more pain – and our new data shows it’s not just due to ageing
~ Friday essay: I loved being a ‘90s rock journalist, but sometimes it was a boys’ club nightmare
~ Who gets to do science? A demand for English is hurting marginalised researchers
~ Instant ramen: a short history of a long noodle
~ UN presses ahead with mission for a better world despite global headwinds
~ Imagine a world without genocide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter