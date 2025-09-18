Tolerance.ca
1 in 3 Australians in their late 60s are still working, new HILDA survey shows

By Kyle Peyton, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Australia has seen a dramatic transformation of retirement over the past 20 years, with more Australians delaying retirement than ever before, reshaping expectations for later life.

This shift matters because it marks a fundamental change in how people transition out of the workforce — with important implications for financial security in later life.

The decision to retire is no longer driven purely by personal preference or age alone. It’s increasingly shaped by policy, housing wealth, super balances and whether someone can afford to stop working.

In 2003,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
