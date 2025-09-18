Tolerance.ca
Australians are in more pain – and our new data shows it’s not just due to ageing

By Ferdi Botha, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
The number of Australians who say they experience bodily pain has risen over the past two decades. Gender, age and income all make a difference.The Conversation


